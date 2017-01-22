ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) of held Kashmir has decided to observe the Republic Day of India falling on Thursday as a black day.

It has perturbed the Indian occupying forces in the area and they have pressed the panic button. The police in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) Friday evening alerted schools not to allow strangers inside their premises in the wake of the upcoming Republic Day function in the winter capital, besides beefing up border security to stop any infiltration. “From the security point of view, it is requested that the schools’ management should not allow any stranger in the school and give necessary precautions to students,” said a Jammu-based police spokesman.

Jammu has witnessed a number of sensational militant attacks in the recent past. According to media reports, the police are beefing up security near the border areas, too. “Barricades and checks will be intensified within the city and at the borders. Border police posts are directed to keep a vigil on infiltration routes.”

