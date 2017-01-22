Law enforcement agencies blamed for disappearances

ISLAMABAD: Parents of four youths who went missing last year on Saturday made an impassioned appeal to the government as well as the army that their sons should be brought out and if there were any allegations against them, they should be produced before a court of law and given the right to defend themselves.

They alleged their sons had fallen victim to what they called the government’s ‘balancing policy’, as side by side with apprehending terrorists, authorities had tried to balance this by taking away peace-loving educated youth, who had impressive service record in the society.

In a news conference here, Sajid Hussain, a retired school teacher, said that his son Raghib Abbas Khan was picked on September 21, 2016 by the law enforcement agencies personnel. He claimed they also took away two laptops, LCD, CDs, files and five cell phones, his CNIC and some other items.

Sajid noted that his son worked with the State Life Insurance and was a scout. He knocked at the doors of various state departments, but got no relief and then had to approach the court and on its order an FIR was registered in Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Faisalabad.

Wajid Ali, a retired military man, is desperately looking for his two young sons: Waqar Haider and Akhtar Imran (who is from the education department). He had been a teacher at the Bahria College; both were picked on August 23 last year from Rajua Sadaat, Chiniot, and since then their whereabouts are not known.

Sajid said that Malik Shabbir Hussain Aaheer was taken away from Sargodha: his old parents and children are helplessly waiting for his safe recovery. He emphasised that as per the Constitution, they are Pakistani citizens and enjoyed fundamental rights and insisted they should be allowed to exercise their right to defend themselves and their children.

The concerned parents have urged for application of the law with regards to their sons.

