Punjab CM meets governorJanuary 22, 2017Print : National
LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana discussed law and order and the development projects in the province in a meeting. The chief minister said the government was working day and night to rid the country of different crises, including energy deficiency. He said that glorious examples had been set by saving billions of rupees in development projects. Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana said the people loved the leadership of the PML-N. --Correspondent