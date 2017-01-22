BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski’s 91st-minute strike snatched victory for Bayern Munich in their 2-1 comeback win at Freiburg in sub-zero temperatures on Friday as the Bundesliga resumed after the winter break.

Lewandowski showed his class with two superb strikes at Freiburg’s sold-out Schwarzwald Stadion.

Having volleyed Bayern level in the first-half, to cancel out Freiburg’s shock early lead, the Poland hot-shot chested the ball down, flicked it off his left foot and fired home the winner off his right.

Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti was impressed with his team’s character, not their performance.

Freiburg took an early lead on four minutes.

Bayern defender Mats Hummels’ mis-hit clearance fell to Freiburg’s Italian Vincenzo Grifo, who played Janik Haberer into the area.

The attacking midfielder produced a stunning finish to beat Bayern’s Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer as his shot flew into the far corner.

Bayern drew level when Lewandowski showed his class.

Having been denied at close range when Freiburg captain Mike Frantz blocked his shot on 35 minutes, Lewandowski was not to be denied, making it 1-1.

It was Ribery’s cross which led to Lewandowski’s winner and the Poland international showed a world-class finish for his 14th league goal of the season to deny mid-table Freiburg a point.

