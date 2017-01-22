An accountability court granted permission to former federal minister Dr Asim Hussain on Saturday to visit the Ziauddin Hospital for hydrotherapy treatment for six weeks.

The court also ordered the board of doctors formed for Dr Asim to present its report on January 28.

The court was hearing a corruption reference involving Rs462 billion against the former federal petroleum minister, who is also a Pakistan People’s Party leader, and summoned prosecution witnesses to record their statements on January 28.

Dr Asim’s lawyers refused to accept the documents presented as evidence saying that computer-generated documents were unacceptable.

They moved an application to the court that these documents be declared irrelevant.

The court after hearing the arguments reserved its ruling on the documents presented by the National Accountability Bureau.

Dr Asim and a co-accused, Athar Hussain, were present in the court. The investigation officer of the case presented a report on Dr Asim’s surgery. The court directed the medical board to present its report on the matter.

A number of workers of PPP welcomed Dr Asim Hussain at outside the court.

Earlier, the court had passed its detailed order noting that Article 9 provided the right to life to every citizen and it was imperative to provide treatment to the ailing Dr Asim. The court had permitted him to visit the hospital twice a week for six weeks and now it has granted six weeks’ time for his hydrotherapy treatment.

The court had indicted Dr Asim and five other accused on May 6 in the Rs462 billion corruption cases filed by NAB.

