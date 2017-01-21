Gains at Davos

What Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif told the World Economic Forum (WEF) about the revival of Pakistan’s economy, improvement in investment climate, decline in the budget deficit, enhanced rate of GDP growth and the stock exchange index touching the highest ever level, can hardly be contested.

These are already known facts as almost all the international lending and rating agencies have already endorsed those achievements. However the benefit of reasserting these claims at the WEF has a significance of its own in terms of the impact it is going to create in furthering economic credentials of the country and its status as an emerging investment destination. This fact was evident from the remarks of the WEF president, leaders of a number of countries and the heads of financial and investment groups with whom the prime minister met on the sidelines of WEP.

The WEF president in his interaction with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif observed that international investors were looking at Pakistan with great optimism. Appreciating the progress of Pakistan in the domain of infrastructure, he acknowledged the fact that the country was poised to lead the regional connectivity initiative with Central Asia. He attributed the increased interest of global business groups in Pakistan to the improved security and energy situation in Pakistan.

Swiss President Doris Leuthard in a meeting with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that despite challenges faced by Pakistan, her government was happy to see the fast economic progress made by the country due to the economic roadmap being pursued by the government to promote stability in the country as well as in the region.

Apart from economic issues, the prime minister availed the opportunity to talk about the Indian atrocities in Kashmir during the current uprising, stressing the need for the international community to take notice of the gravity of the situation and ask India to respect human rights of the people of Kashmir. Pakistan’s contribution to peace efforts in Afghanistan and issues related to hosting Afghan refugees also came under discussion. The Swiss president lauded Pakistan’s role in providing succour to the Afghan refugees and also reiterated the need for improved relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Leuthard reportedly shared Pakistan’s concerns about the situation in occupied Kashmir.

In the parleys with the Sri Lankan prime minister, Nawaz Sharif shared his views on seeing Saarc as a vibrant regional entity and adhering to its objectives, emphasising that it could not be replaced by Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation. He also had meetings with chief executives of business and investment groups who invariably expressed their confidence in the economic environment in Pakistan and their willingness to make investment in different sectors of the economy.

The prime minister is also scheduled to meet the new UN secretary general and is expected to raise the issue of Kashmir with him, particularly the reign of terror let loose by the Indian security forces in Kashmir. He will also urge him to play his role in fulfilling UN obligations towards the people of Kashmir as enshrined in the UN resolutions.

Evidently, the presence of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at Davos has not only led to economic gains but also political and diplomatic gains. This was necessary to neutralise Indian propaganda against Pakistan and to sensitise world leaders about the inhuman Indian machinations that are being carried out to deny the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris.

Nawaz Sharif also emphasised that regional peace and security were essential ingredients for nudging economic progress and that Pakistan wanted conflict-free relations with India. He was right on the money while making those observations. Economic progress is inextricably linked to peaceful security environment and that can only happen when the Indian leadership realises the gravity of the situation and adopts a realistic approach about resolving disputes between the two countries, including the core issue of Kashmir.

The present government under the stewardship of Nawaz Sharif has done its utmost to orchestrate bonhomie between the two countries and to kick-start the process of dialogue to resolve outstanding issues. But, regrettably, the Modi government has failed to respond positively to these initiatives.

It has instead chosen the path of confrontation and refused to even discuss the Kashmir issue. It is using ruthless force against the people of Kashmir to muzzle their freedom struggle which is gaining momentum with every passing day. The Indian security forces have been using pellet guns, tear gas shells, rubber bullets and assault rifles. Reportedly more than 150 people have been killed and 13,000 injured across ten districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The ordeal of the people of Kashmir continues unabated.

The Modi government, in a bid to divert attention of the world community from what its security forces were doing in Kashmir, has been trying to portray the freedom struggle as acts of terrorism and accusing Pakistan of supporting militancy in India and Kashmir. Consequently it staged the drama of the Uri attack, surgical strikes and also heated up the LoC in complete breach of the ceasefire agreement of 2013. Modi, in a bid to up the ante against Pakistan, has also been using international forums like the BRICS conference in India to malign Pakistan but his efforts have not met the desired results so far, thanks to the understanding of the international community and the diplomatic efforts of Pakistan government in this regard.

The Indian government is also engaged in changing the demographic realities in the valley by implementing a programme of settlement of Hindus from mainland India in Jammu and Kashmir. It refuses to listen to the saner voices within India and Kashmir. Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, has told the Modi government that the situation in Kashmir demanded a dialogue with Hurriyat leaders as well as Pakistan because it could not be resolved through the barrel of the gun. Yashwant Sinha who is a member of the BJP, was on a fact-finding mission to the valley. In his report, Sinha has urged the Indian government to improve human rights situation in Kashmir, stating that the people of the state were completely disenchanted with the policies of the Indian government.

The Indian government is absolutely wrong in thinking that it could keep Kashmir under subjugation forever. It will ultimately have to fulfil its obligations under the UN resolutions and the commitment given to the people of Kashmir. The sooner that is done, the better it will be for Pakistan-India, people of Kashmir and the entire region.

Modi government therefore needs to understand the ultimate reality and avoid keeping the people of Kashmir and the region hostage to Indian ambitions – of establishing Indian hegemony in the region. It is time that the international community also woke up to the lurking dangers in the region and played its role in promoting peace in South Asia through resolution of the Kashmir dispute. Closing eyes to the historic and emerging realities could be disastrous for regional as well as world peace.

The writer is a freelance contributor. Email: [email protected]

