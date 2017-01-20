KARACHI: Pakistan Throwball Federation (PTF) is organising All Pakistan School and College Girls Throwball Championship 2017 at Lahore College for Women in Lahore from January 24 to 26.

A total of 35 schools, colleges and universities will participate in this mega event.

Competitions will be held in two categories: Junior Level U-17 and Senior Level U-25.

The PTF will pick the national team during the tournament for 7th Asian Throwball Championship 2017, which will be held in Karachi in April.

