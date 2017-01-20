The downfall

We blame the government and officials in the education sector for the deteriorating state of the country’s condition, but we fail to own up our mistakes that have resulted in the acute downfall of education in the country. The education sector is in decline due to various factors. Cheating is one of the prime causes of this downfall. Students use illicit mean to pass an examination. This decreases a student’s interest in studies. One of the other reasons is teachers’ absenteeism. In the majority of state-owned schools, teachers are frequently away from school. Under such circumstances, it is likely that students will search for other means to pass an examination. External supervisors are not sent to invigilate an exam.

The sector should be reformed to save it from further deteriorating. Strict action must be taken against those teachers who are not punctual. If a student is caught cheating in an exam, s/he must be given a strict punishment. In order to have a developed country, the young generation should be educated. It is in our hands to improve the standard of education in the country.

Salehmuhammad Mehmood

Kech

