LAHORE

FIA Cyber Wing Thursday arrested four people for blackmailing women.

Punjab FIA Cyber Wing Deputy Director Shahid Hassan told The News that accused Imran Bhutta of Gujranwala, Moen-ud-Din of Mianwali and Idrees were arrested for blackmailing women. The accused had made their fake Facebook IDs to blackmail the women, the FIA official said, adding they would ask the women to give them money otherwise they would share immoral pictures mentioning them as theirs. The women would often give them money to avoid any embarrassment, he said, adding the accused made huge money by blackmailing the women. He said Huma Imran, wife of Imran Bhutta, is a co-accused, but she is on pre-arrest bail.

The FIA official said his team arrested Farhan for making money fake lotteries. He said Farhan committed fraud with a large number of people, adding the accused also went to Dubai. He was arrested on the complaint of a retired army official whom he cheated, the official said.

NAB: National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, on Thursday arrested an official of NGO on charges of misappropriation of funds of the NGO. Babu Abdul Qayyum, chief of staff of an NGO, was arrested for embezzlement of Rs 48.621 million approximately in connivance with two other accused, the general secretary, Haroon Michael Yousaf and finance secretary, Sameer Ilyas, of the NGO. He is co-accused in. According to a NAB spokesman, the NGO used to receive aid for welfare activities in Pakistan from Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) through Pan Asia Cooperation Society (PACS).

0



0







Four arrested for blackmailing women was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 20, 2017 and was last updated on January 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180395-Four-arrested-for-blackmailing-women/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Four arrested for blackmailing women" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180395-Four-arrested-for-blackmailing-women.