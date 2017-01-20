Print Story
January 20, 2017
LAHORE
LAHORE: MNA Nasir Iqbal Bosal called on CM Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday.
The CM on occasion said 20 billion people of Pakistan are looking forward for prosperous Pakistan and solution to their miseries and the PML (N) government’s vigilant eye is on it.
“Our People are astute enough to recognise those who are working for their betterment unconditionally and those who are after this power game at the cost of country’s prosperity,” the CM said.