KARACHI: Pakistan Air Lines Pilot Association (Palpa) has expressed concern over the anomalies in their salaries as the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) board has inordinately delayed the decision on the salary structure of the pilots, said a statement on Thursday.

The statement said that Palpa president Captain Hamza, in a letter to the PIA acting chairman, informed that arbitrary decisions on a pilot’s salary, was a violation of the administrative order issued on May 31, 2016.

He stated that despite this violation and immense financial constraints, the pilots have been extending extraordinary cooperation to the administration in the supreme interest of the ailing national carrier. The management of Palpa, he added has for months been urging its members to remain patient on the hope that the matter would be resolved through negotiation. He warned that it would no longer be possible to hold the pilots from protests. He reminded the acting chairman that night credit allowance that was admissible has also been withheld since April 2016. Moreover, foreign (outstation) allowance was also pending for several months. He urged the acting chairman to resolve this issue in PIAC board meeting immediately.

0



0







Palpa concerned over anomalies in salary structure was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 20, 2017 and was last updated on January 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180377-Palpa-concerned-over-anomalies-in-salary-structure/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Palpa concerned over anomalies in salary structure" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180377-Palpa-concerned-over-anomalies-in-salary-structure.