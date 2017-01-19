CJ asks if it is not child labour

Tayyaba torture case

Rejects agreement reached between additional sessions judge, parents of maid servant

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Chief Justice, Justice Saqib Nisar, has rejected the agreement reached between the Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram and Tayyaba’s parents and asked if it was not child labour.

He said that there was no doubt that a criminal offence had been committed and asked how they could stop this evil practice in the society. A three-member bench, led by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar of the Supreme Court, resumed hearing into the Tayyaba torture case on Wednesday.

Islamabad DIG Kashif Alam, SSP Operations Sajid Kiani, Tayyaba’s father and Nusrat Bibi were also present in the court while Zamrud Khan, patron-in-chief Sweet Homes, appeared before the court on behalf of Tayyaba.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that this case involved child labour, child abuse and the role of parents. During the hearing, the police, while submitting the inquiry report, asked for three to four more days to complete the investigation adding that the DNA report would take time. The court granted the police 10 more days for investigation.

The DIG informed the court that the final medical report could not be prepared as the DNA report was being waited for. The chief justice remarked that a challan should be submitted and the trial should begin in the case.

He remarked, “An innocent girl was forced to work by her parents. Does it not count as bonded labour?” the CJ asked. The CJ remarked that the court needed cooperation of Bar and human rights organisations. He asked how the accused Maheen Zafar got bail.

Raja Khurram’s lawyer presented the bail documents for a child and then say it is a bailable offence.” Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan was also present in the Supreme Court however his wife Maheen did not appear. Azam who claimed to be Tayyaba’s father was also present in the court.

Human Rights lawyer Justice (R) Tariq Mehmood said that child labour laws had not been revised. “If someone other than her parents forced him to work the penalty is only Rs200,” he said. An inquiry report prepared by the Islamabad police had found additional sessions judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan’s wife Maheen responsible for torture on child maid Tayyaba and her husband of criminal negligence. The report would be presented as evidence in the Supreme Court.

According to sources, the report prepared by DIG operations Kashif Alam raised questions over the integrity of Raja Khurram. “Why did he keep a minor as servant at his house? How could he be unaware about torture committed on the child?” the report said.

Advocate General Islamabad informed the court that documents regarding accused’s bail had been placed before the court. Advocate Tariq informed the court that bill regarding child torture in 2014 was moved but could not be implemented. The hearing has been adjourned till January 25.

