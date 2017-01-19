‘Pious people deliver lectures on corruption but got loans written off’

Shahbaz says no political, social, economic condition

attached with CPEC; project to continue growing till

centuries; Balochistan to benefit more

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that the so-called pious people, who deliver lectures regarding corruption, had got loans of billions of rupees written off on political grounds.

He said such people had vehicles, palaces, offshore companies and factories but despite it, these elements had got their loans written off, which was intolerable. He said that solid steps had been taken for the eradication of corruption under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and indicators regarding elimination of corruption had improved during the last three years and international institutions were witness to that.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of teachers and students from the Jamiat-ul-Hasnat Inter College, Quetta, and other institutions of Balochistan. He distributed laptops among the girl students and teachers and announced sending 10 students from Gwadar to China to learn the Chinese language.

Shahbaz Sharif said the country would make progress when all of its federating units would make development together. He said Balochistan was the largest province of the country and the smallest province in terms of population, but less population should not hinder development and progress at any cost.

He said the federal government was responsible for fulfilling educational, transport and other facilities in Balochistan and the PML-N government under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was discharging all these responsibilities. He said Balochistan had internal problems of governance that was the responsibility of the provincial government. He said Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri was making efforts to resolve this issue.

He said CPEC was a great project for the whole country, but Balochistan would benefit more from this project than any other province. Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said apart from projects in power, transport and transmission sectors, a 300MW power project would be set up in Gwadar.

He said, "Nobody can disagree with those who say we should focus on self-reliance instead of talking about CPEC, but why had these people become silent spectators when other countries used to give small chunks of aid attached with difficult conditions." He said there was no political, social, economical or geological condition attached with CPEC because this mega project was evidence of sincere and unconditional love of the people and leadership of China. He said the foundation of CPEC had been laid and this project would continue growing till centuries.

About increasing the quota of students from Balochistan in educational institutions of Punjab, he said Punjab govt was available for this service but increasing quota was no solution because the provincial government of Balochistan should take initiatives to provide best education facilities in remote areas.

He said it was objected that Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project was part of CPEC, however, its loan would be repaid by Punjab government.

Replying to the questions of the students, Shahbaz Sharif said that corruption was the main hindrance in the development of Pakistan. Replying to another question, Shahbaz Sharif said that undoubtedly natural gas was present in Balochistan and it should be used for the prosperity of people of Balochistan. However, federal government has executed a number of projects successfully for the development of Balochistan and work is continuing on different projects, he said. Answering a question with regard to unavailability of clean water in Gwadar, the chief minister said that work was being carried out on CPEC projects, and when Chinese experts would work on this project in Gwadar, a plant of potable water would also be set up in the area to provide clean drinking water to the people.

