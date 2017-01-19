ISLAMABAD: The Met office has forecast more rains and snowfall in parts of the country. More rain with snowfall over the hills is likely at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Peshawar and Mardan divisions, FATA, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 12 hours. Cold and dry weather is expected in remaining parts of the country.

Foggy conditions are expected in plains of Punjab and upper Sindh during the morning hours. Rainfall and snowfall recorded in short span of time as followed: Murree 32mm, Islamabad 16, Zero Point 10, Golra 11, Bokra 07, Kamra 10, Mandi Bahauddin 07, Rawalpindi Shamsabad 07, Chaklala 04, Sargodha 01, Risalpur 11, Malamjabba 10, Cherat 07, Dir Parachinar 02, Bannu, Kalam, Saidu Sharif 01, Garidupatta 08, Rawalakot 05, Kotli 04, Muzaffarabad 01, Quetta Trace. Murree 13, Malamjabba 03, Rawalakot Kalam 01. Lowest temperature was recorded at Skardu minus 10, Gupis minus 09, Astore Parachinar 07, Kalam 06, Kalat, Murree, Malamjabba 05, Bagrote Gilgit 04.

The link roads heading towards the Neelam Valley have been blocked due to ongoing heavy snowfall for the last couple of days. In Balochistan, the link of Dasht tehsil with other cities has been cut off due to heavy snowfall. According to the National Disaster Management Authority, relief goods are being provided to those locals trapped in Dasht due to snowfall by helicopters, Radio Pakistan reported. It said helicopters have been handed over to the Balochistan government for provision of ration and food items to the residents of Dasht.

Balochistan’s Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti has said rescue operation in the snow-affected areas including Dasht has been completed while relief measures are underway. Addressing a news conference in Quetta on Wednesday, he said Quetta and its adjacent areas experienced snowfall after 25 years. He said six highways have been opened for traffic. Bugti said 46 trucks loaded with relief goods have so far been dispatched to the people. He said relief assistance was dropped from helicopters among the stranded people in Dasht.

Mostly partly cloudy weather conditions are expected in upper parts of the country with chances of more rain with snowfall over the hills at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in next 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, rain with snowfall over the hills occurred at isolated places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Malakand, Peshawar, Bannu, Fata and Kashmir.

Dense fog enveloped various areas of Punjab Wednesday affecting the routine life of people. Fog at some places and snowfall on others amplified the chilly and frosty weather.

