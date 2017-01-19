KARACHI: Intermittent rains in parts of Punjab and Peshawar hit the sixth round matches of the National One-day Cup for Regions as they were abandoned with each outfit claiming one point as per the rules.

The previous round matches had also been abandoned without a single ball being bowled. This forced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to shift the semi-finals and final of the event from Lahore to Karachi.

The semi-finals will be held here at the National Stadium Karachi on January 23 and 24 while the final will be conducted at the same venue on January 27.

The PCB says that the knockout stage will be telecast live.

As a result of the washout of the sixth round matches scheduled to be held in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Peshawar on Wednesday, Karachi Whites (9 points), Karachi Blues (8 points) and Islamabad (8 points) confirmed their semi-finals berths.

In the seventh and last round outing to be held on Friday (tomorrow) at the Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi, Rawalpindi (6 points) will face Karachi Whites in their do-or-die game.

The others who will be trying for the last semi-final spot are Lahore Blues (5 points) and Peshawar (5 points). If Rawalpindi lose to Karachi Whites then the winners of the Pesahwar-Lahore Blues game will qualify for the semi-finals.

Points Table

Teams M W L T N/R Pts

Karachi Whites 6 3 0 0 3 9

Karachi Blues 6 3 1 0 2 8

Islamabad 6 3 1 0 2 8

Rawalpindi 6 2 2 0 2 6

Lahore Blues 6 1 2 0 3 5

Peshawar 6 1 2 0 3 5

FATA 6 1 3 0 2 4

Lahore Whites 6 0 3 0 3 3

