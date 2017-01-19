Handscomb to make ODI debut today

Neck injury forces Lynn out of ODI series

SYDNEY: Middle-order batsman Peter Handscomb will make his limited overs debut for Australia against Pakistan in the third One-day International in Perth on Thursday (today).

Handscomb replaces the injured Mitchell Marsh after a highly successful introduction to Test cricket in which the 25-year-old scored two centuries and two fifties in his first four appearances in the recent series against South Africa and Pakistan.

“He’s done really well, he’s been outstanding. So good reward for a good summer,” Australian coach Darren Lehmann told reporters Wednesday.

“Obviously we want four quality batters going at the top so he’ll get his chance there.

“He played a one-day style innings for us in the Sydney Test, so he’s got all the shots and he’s quite innovative,” Lehmann said.

Fast bowler Billy Stanlake comes in for Mitchell Starc, who is being rested.

Batsman Chris Lynn has been told to rest for several weeks due to a persistent neck injury and was ruled out of the squad for the rest of their one-day series against Pakistan and the Chappell-Hadlee series against New Zealand.

The 26-year-old has been troubled by a bulging disc in his neck for some time and was using medication to control the pain.

He made his ODI debut in the first game of the series against Pakistan before being released to visit a specialist in Brisbane on Tuesday, where he was advised to rest for several weeks, Lehmann said.

“He’s been playing through a lot of pain even during the (Big Bash) and he’s got to the stage where he can’t function anymore,” Lehmann told reporters in Perth ahead of their third ODI against Pakistan.

“He’ll have a couple of weeks of no cricket ... he’s got to calm down the neck because it’s quite aggravated.

“He’ll start his rehab now and he won’t be doing too much strenuous stuff before he hopefully gets back for the Sri Lankan series.”

Australia host Sri Lanka for three Twenty20 Internationals in late February after travelling to New Zealand for the three return matches in the Chappell-Hadlee one-day series.

