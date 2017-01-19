PESHAWAR: The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday ordered posting/transfer of the following officers, in the public interest, with immediate.An official notification stated that Niaz Muhammad, assistant political agent (APA), Wana, South Waziristan, has been transferred and posted as APA Landikotal, Khyber Agency, Rahimullah Mehsud, APA Landikotal, has been posted as APA, FR Peshawar, Tariq Hassan-II APA, FR Peshawar has been posted as APA Lower Kurram Agency and Kamran Khan, APA, Lower Kurram Agency, has been posted as APA, Wana, South Waziristan, while Shah Saud (PMS BS-18), awaiting posting in Establishment and Administration Department as Deputy Secretary, Home & Tribal Affairs Department, against the vacant post.

Officials reshuffled was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 19, 2017 and was last updated on January 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180176-Officials-reshuffled/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Officials reshuffled" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180176-Officials-reshuffled.