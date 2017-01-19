Print Story
X
-
Floss properlyJanuary 19, 2017Print : Islamabad
Among the universal laws of dentistry is the need to brush and floss regularly. But are you flossing correctly? The American Dental Association offers these instructions:
* Using a piece of dental floss about 18 inches long, wrap each end around a finger.
* Hold the floss taut between your fingers.
* Gently rub the floss between each tooth, slowly going back and forth. Don’t push or snap the floss.
* Carefully shape the floss into a C at the gum line, and slide it between the gum and tooth.
* Press the floss firmly against the tooth, carefully sliding it up and down against all sides of the tooth. Then proceed to the next tooth.
* Throw away the floss when you are finished.
— HealthDay News