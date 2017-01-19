Among the universal laws of dentistry is the need to brush and floss regularly. But are you flossing correctly? The American Dental Association offers these instructions:

* Using a piece of dental floss about 18 inches long, wrap each end around a finger.

* Hold the floss taut between your fingers.

* Gently rub the floss between each tooth, slowly going back and forth. Don’t push or snap the floss.

* Carefully shape the floss into a C at the gum line, and slide it between the gum and tooth.

* Press the floss firmly against the tooth, carefully sliding it up and down against all sides of the tooth. Then proceed to the next tooth.

* Throw away the floss when you are finished.

— HealthDay News

0



0







Floss properly was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 19, 2017 and was last updated on January 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180159-Floss-properly/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Floss properly" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180159-Floss-properly.