Islamabad

Member Administration Muhammad Yasir Pirzada of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has warned staff of the CDA Capital Hospital against misbehaviour with patients.

CDA Administration has taken strict notice of complaints regarding misconduct of staff at Capital Hospital and was brought to the attention of administration that number of incidents of impolite and rude behaviour on part of the hospital medical, para-medical and nursing staff have considerably increased, the CDA spokesman said.

Such complaints against the hospital staff have been lodged with the main office as well. Member Administration Yasir Pirzada has directed hospital administration to mend its ways. He said that in the light of professional ethics it is highly reprehensible to misbehave or to be impolite with the patients who visit the hospital to see the alleviation of their misery and not to add to their grievances.

There can be no justification for lack of courtesy by medical personal whose job is to help and assist the sick under all circumstances, he said. Accordingly The executive director, Capital Hospital, Islamabad, has issued a circular whereby all the heads of department have been directed to ensured that all doctors, nurses and para-medical staff within the department maintain a polite and courteous attitude towards patients and their attendants.

The heads of the departments at Capital Hospital have been warned that strict disciplinary action will be taken against those medical, para-medical and nursing staff who are reported to misbehave with the patients.

0



0







Capital Hospital staff warned against misbehaviour with patients was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 19, 2017 and was last updated on January 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180156-Capital-Hospital-staff-warned-against-misbehaviour-with-patients/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Capital Hospital staff warned against misbehaviour with patients" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180156-Capital-Hospital-staff-warned-against-misbehaviour-with-patients.