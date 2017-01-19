Islamabad

The Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has notified the promotion of 20 assistant professors (BPS-18) of Islamabad’s model colleges as associate professors (BPS-19).

Among the professors are 13 women and seven men.

The promotions were recommended by the CADD Departmental Selection Board lately.

The CADD oversees the city’s government educational institutions totaling over 400 through the Federal Directorate of Education.

All the teachers promoted will be on probation for one year in line with the Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) Rules, 1973.

