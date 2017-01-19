DIG Traffic Syed Ahmed Mobin said that on two sites a severe traffic congestion was noted on Wednesday due to processions in the city where three SPs, five DSPs and 150 plus wardens reached spontaneously to control traffic and restored its smooth flow.

According to the details, LECSO workers protested on Davis Road for their rights, however, the traffic flow was diverted from The Mall to the Canal Bridge to provide an alternate route. The DIG reached The Mall while checking the duty of traffic wardens, and monitored the traffic flow while SP Traffic City Division Asif Siddique supervised the traffic flow on Davis Road. However, the incharge traffic sector Misri Shah along with a team of 20 additional wardens was already in position on the site. SP Traffic Saddar Disivion Sardar Asif ensured the smooth traffic flow on Jail Road and 30 more traffic wardens were performing their duties under his supervision. The DIG said that where ever a traffic congestion or logjam was noticed, immedietly the SP, DSP, Sector Incharges and wardens concerned reached the affected area for rapid regulation of traffic flow. —Correspondent

