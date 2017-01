LAHORE

SP Mujahid and Dolphin Squad held open court with Jawans at Qurban Lines on Wednesday which was attended by all the officers and officials of both the squads.

The Jawans and officers put forth their grievances with regard to various issues. The SP heard the Jawans and ordered redress of their grievances on the spot.

0



0







Open court was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 19, 2017 and was last updated on January 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180140-Open-court/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Open court" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180140-Open-court.