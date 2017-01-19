LAHORE

Two brothers and their cousin were crushed to death by a speeding tractor-trolley in the Baghbanpura area on Wednesday.

Three brothers, including Hamid, Abdullah and Ahmad, sons of Arshad of Nakshbandi Darogawala, along with their mother and a cousin Tahir, were on their way to the Railway Station on two motorcycles when a recklessly driven tractor-trolley loaded with sand ran over one of the bikes near Dhobhi Ghat.

As a result of which, Abdullah, 8, Ahmad, 9, and their cousin Tahir, 19, died on the spot. The tractor-trolley driver escaped leaving his vehicle there.

THREE sisters die in fire: Three sisters died as fire erupted due to a heater in their house in the Misri Shah area on Wednesday.

As per incident detail, Saba, 7, and Esha, 4, daughters of Javed of Swami Nagar, Ghoray Shah, Misri Shah, along with their one-year-old sister were asleep in the room when their mother had left the heater on and went to her routine household work she did in different houses.

Meanwhile, a quilt caught fire after falling on the heater of their room. As a result, Saba and Esha were recovered dead and their one-year-old sister suffered severe burns. The girl was admitted to hospital where she died.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire incident in a house at Misri Shah. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. He directed the administration to investigate the matter and present a report to him on the incident immediately.

Three held: Dolphin Squad No 116 arrested three alleged robbers near L Block Sabzazar and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

The arrested robbers were identified as Assad, Amir and Sajjad.

Rescue 1122: Punjab Emergency Services Director General discussed overall mechanism of patient referral system with all district emergency officers of Punjab at Rescue 1122 Headquarters on Wednesday.

This meeting was held to devise a mechanism for referral of emergency patients from one institution to another by utilising the health department’s ambulances on priority basis to improve the emergency care in Punjab. Similarly, the issues of better utilisation of private/ non-government ambulances for non-emergency patients/body shifting etc. were also discussed.

