An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday rejected bail pleas of two Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) activists, Nasir alias Khaji and Faheem alias Mirchi, allegedly involved in the attack on Sindh Secretariat and Sindh Assembly in 1995, and fixed January 31 to hear the case.

The two accused were apprehended by the Rangers last year, and kept them under preventive detention for three months. They were handed over to the Artillery Maidan police on a 14-day physical remand on May 25 for carrying out bomb blasts and firing rockets at the provincial secretariat and assembly buildings.

The court saw no merit in granting bail to the two accused and rejected their bail pleas. It was said that the attack had damaged the office of the then minister and a leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Nisar Ahmad Khuhro.

A third MQM activist Saeed alias Saeed Bharam had also been facing the same case.

Amjad Sabri murder case

An ATC expressed its dissatisfaction over a report asking the court to hand over the car owned by the famous Qawwal Amjad Sabri to his widow Nadia Sabri. The court said the widow should be handed over the car only after examining the FSL report and passed orders to submit a proper report regarding the ownership of the car.

Amjad Sabri was killed in June 2016 allegedly by Asim alias Kapri and Ishaq alias Bobby already under detention and being tried before the ATC concerned.

NBWs issued

Non-bailabale arrest warrants were issued against five absconding accused, for murdering a man named, Syed Ali Farhan, in July 2016. The court expressed displeasure over the investigation officer’s role for having failed to arrest the absconding accused.

Farhan was said to have murdered by six of his friends inside the Alfalah Housing Society. Only one of the six men has so far been arrested; he was identified as Faizan.

The six friends had entered the residence of the deceased and wounded him with a sharp object which resulted in his death. The court directed the IO to arrest all absconding accused and produce them before the court.

