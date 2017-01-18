ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday that those who have sold their conscience are now raising hue and cry.

Talking to journalists outside the Supreme Court, Imran again alleged that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had lied to the nation on the floor of parliament and was now asking for immunity in the Supreme Court. He asserted that the prime minister had asked the apex court for immunity over his speech in parliament, which was tantamount to dishonouring the institution.

“What would the position of parliament be if the prime minister lies on its floor and then asks for giving him immunity with regard to his speech in the National Assembly,” he wondered.

Imran maintained the prime minister had no idea that he would be held accountable in the Supreme Court, following his speech in parliament. The PTI chief said he felt sad that the prime minister of the country was saying that his speech in parliament should be ignored.

Imran noted that the prime minister had read from a text in parliament. He pointed out that Nawaz had not spoken extempore and, therefore, his speech could not be ignored during proceedings of the PanamaLeaks case.

“Initially, it was said that all of the family worked together. Now he is saying they are all separate entities,” Imran noted.

The PTI chairman alleged that the government was behaving like a mafia, as instead of giving answers to questions, cases were being filed in the Election Commission to silence them (Imran). Imran clarified that he was not foul-mouthed. “I call a spade a spade. Is there any other word for a dacoit who looted billions?” he asked.

0



0







Conscience sellers now raising hue and cry: Imran was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 18, 2017 and was last updated on January 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180032-Conscience-sellers-now-raising-hue-and-cry-Imran/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Conscience sellers now raising hue and cry: Imran" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180032-Conscience-sellers-now-raising-hue-and-cry-Imran.