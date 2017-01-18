ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif if he did nothing wrong, why he was seeking immunity.

“If immunity has to be given to the prime minister, the sentence of former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani will have to be withdrawn,” he said in a brief talk with newsmen at the Parliament House on Tuesday.

In reply to a question regarding former president Asif Ali Zardari’s decision not to contest the by-election, Syed Khursheed Shah said there was no change in the decision to contest the by-elections and the delay was only due to the visit of the former president to the United States. “If the schedule was announced for the by-elections, the US visit will be disturbed,” he added.

0



0







If PM given immunity, Gilani’s sentence to go: Khursheed was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 18, 2017 and was last updated on January 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180019-If-PM-given-immunity-Gilanis-sentence-to-go-Khursheed/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "If PM given immunity, Gilani’s sentence to go: Khursheed" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180019-If-PM-given-immunity-Gilanis-sentence-to-go-Khursheed.