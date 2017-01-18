Islamabad: The American Embassy in Islamabad congratulates Lahore-based artist Imran Qureshi, winner of the 2017 International Medal of Arts.

Mr. Qureshi, along with contemporary artists Nick Cave, Jenny Holzer, and Wolf Kahn, Pat Steir, and Rachel Whitehead, was honoured at a biennial ceremony in Washington, D.C. on January 12. Mr. Qureshi joins Shahzia Sikander, who was honoured in 2013, as medal winners from Pakistan.

The International Medal of Arts is awarded to artists who demonstrate an enduring commitment to the Art in Embassies mission of cultural diplomacy through the visual arts and international cultural exchange. Recipients have helped define America’s cultural legacy through their artistic excellence and diplomatic contributions. Their artwork serves as a bridge with other nations, encourages discussion and expression and highlights the communal experiences of people from countries, cultures, and backgrounds worldwide.

Mr. Qureshi’s work is featured at the American Embassy, in the residence of American Ambassador David Hale.

