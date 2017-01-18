Islamabad: The Quaid-i-Azam University has formally sought the Supreme Court’s help to evict illegal occupants from its vast land.

The country’s premier public varsity insists at least 200 acres of its estate valuing around Rs1.6 billion has long been illegally occupied by villagers and encroachments.

“In view of the increasing efforts by those in practical alignment with the politically influential land grabbers, VC Dr Javed Ashraf has written to the registrar of the Supreme Court seeking the apex court’s help under 184-3 of the Constitution to take notice of the illegal occupation of billions of rupees worth of the university’s land and save the country’s number 1 university from destruction,” QAU spokesman Dr Ilhan Niaz told reporters here on Tuesday.

The spokesman said the letter sent by the QAU was accompanied by a full dossier on the university’s land grab issue.

He said the letter was formally received by the Supreme Court.

The QAU has already written to the National Accountability Bureau, federal cabinet and the prime minister’s office seeking intervention in the matter for necessary action.

