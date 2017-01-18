ISLAMABAD: Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here on Monday directed the government to remove the name of a Lal Masjid ‘Khadim’ from fourth schedule, beside restoring his bank account and computerised national identity card.

Fourth schedule is a section of anti terrorism act (ATA) under which some one who is suspected of terrorism is kept under observation. Further, it is mandatory for him to register his attendance with the local police regularly.

Lal Masjid Khadim Manzoor Hussain was placed at fourth schedule after Punjab Counter-terrorism Department (CTD) had submitted a report to the district police officer Attock. Punjab CTD in its application had alleged that Manzoor Hussain had been meeting with the members of banned Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ), formerly Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan, at his residence in Attock. He was then placed on the list by the Punjab Home Department in February 2016.

In Monday’s hearing IHC bench inquired the Punjab home department and CTD to provide evidence of Manzoor Hussain’s involvment in suspicious activities. After respondents failed to provide the details, IHC bench passed orders removing Manzoor Hussain’s name from fourth schedule.

The case was then disposed of.

0



0







IHC orders removal of Khadim Lal Masjid’s name from 4th schedule was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 18, 2017 and was last updated on January 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179982-IHC-orders-removal-of-Khadim-Lal-Masjids-name-from-4th-schedule/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "IHC orders removal of Khadim Lal Masjid’s name from 4th schedule" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179982-IHC-orders-removal-of-Khadim-Lal-Masjids-name-from-4th-schedule.