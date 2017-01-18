BARA: Director Fata Youth Forum (FYF) Mehreen Afridi on Tuesday urged the government to reconstruct the destroyed infrastructures in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

Talking to members of the Tribal Union of Journalists (TUJ), Khyber Agency chapter, she said that the militants had destroyed educational institutions, hospitals and other health centres, roads, bridges and government installations, abodes of tribespeople and their businesses in Fata during the last one decade militancy and terrorism.

Govt urged to reconstruct Fata infrastructure was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 18, 2017 and was last updated on January 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179972-Govt-urged-to-reconstruct-Fata-infrastructure/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Govt urged to reconstruct Fata infrastructure" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179972-Govt-urged-to-reconstruct-Fata-infrastructure.