LAHORE

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) helped a Pakistani expat to get back his property.

OPC Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said Kuwait-based Abdul Ghafoor lodged a complaint that Sheikhupura police got his building on a rent six years ago to use it as a Chowki, 4-Chak Rasala, Police Station Bhikki, but the police department never paid any rent to him.

Abdul Ghafoor now wanted to use the building as his residence, but Bhikki Police refused to vacate, Afzaal Bhatti said and added the case was referred to Sheikhupura RPO, who got the building vacated from the police and returned it to its owner. Abdul Ghafoor thanked the OPC.

research: A Punjab University (PU) PhD scholar has found that freshwater mussels (Anodonta anatine) being sensitive to aquatic environmental contamination are excellent indicators of ecosystem health and stability. The research which has been termed “groundbreaking” was done by PhD scholar Muhammad Sohail, working under the supervision of Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan, Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences & Professor of Zoology. According to details, freshwater mussels, close relatives of pearls producing oyster mollusks are immobile and embed in the river stream-bed and filter water to obtain oxygen and food; therefore, they are sensitive to industrial, agricultural and other anthropogenic contamination polluting even River Indus. The researcher has found bio-accumulation of Lead, Copper and Chromium heavy metals in the gills, mantle and foot of freshwater mussels collected from River Indus and Chashma Barrage bed.

Punjab University Advanced Studies & Research Board (ASRB) in its recent meeting presided over by Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasar had approved the award of PhD degree to Muhammad Sohail on the basis of excellent foreign PhD evaluation reports.

Turkish team: A delegation of Turkish Ministry of Health visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) on Tuesday.

According to a handout, the members of the delegation took a round of different sections of the hospital. They went to emergency, outdoor and indoor wards of hospital. Medical Superintendent Dr Nauman Matloob gave a briefing to them.

