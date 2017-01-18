AMMAN: Jordan on Tuesday charged eight people including a former lawmaker with inciting opposition against the regime over statements posted on social media, a judicial source said.

“The prosecutor charged a former parliamentarian and seven others with incitement against the political regime in the kingdom,” the source said.

Those charged include former lawmaker Wasfi al-Rawashdeh, two retired generals, a lawyer and journalist, and four activists, the source said.

The state security court prosecutor had decided to detain all eight for a renewable period of 14 days.

“They were detained after those charged published comments on Facebook” including incitement against the regime, the source said.

Authorities announced they had detained the eight on Sunday over “incitement intending to influence public opinion”.

“Freedom of opinion and speech do not mean incitement or chaos,” Prime Minister Hani Mulqi told the press.

