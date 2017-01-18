-
Mayor moves to check misuse of KMC vehiclesJanuary 18, 2017Print : Karachi
Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has directed that all officers other than those working for the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) must return vehicles of the corporation within a week.
Legal action, including the registration of FIRs, would be taken against officers if they did not respond to the order, he said during a briefing on the finance department at his office on Tuesday.
Municipal Commissioner Dr Badar Jameel, Financial Adviser Khalid Mehmood Shaikh and other officers attended the meeting.
The mayor also directed the finance department to ensure deduction of the conveyance allowance of KMC officer who were using vehicles of the corporation.
He said the directive of the Sindh chief minister for the return of government vehicles would be strictly implemented and action would be taken against officers who were found violating the order.