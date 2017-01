KARACHI: Raza Sawani clinched men’s singles title as he beat Nouman Aftab in the summit clash in straight sets in the 15th edition of Westbury Open Tennis Tournament, which concluded here at DA Creek Club.

Raza proved too good for Nouman and recorded a formidable 6-1, 6-4 victory.

In Under-17 singles event final, Sahibzada Mohammad Ali overpowered Nouman, recording a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

In soft tennis event final, Robin Das defeated Saad Mohammad Ali by 5-1.

In Under-11 singles final, Mahatir Muhammad defeated Yousuf Haleem by 8-2.

In Under-13 singles final, Mohammad Yahya defeated Mahatir Muhammad by 6-3, 6-4.

