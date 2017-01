The rupee ended little changed on Tuesday due to lacklustre demand from importers, dealers said. The rupee closed at 104.85 against the dollar as compared to the previous level of 104.86 in the interbank foreign exchange market. The rupee was traded at 108.35 and 108.65/dollar in the open market.

