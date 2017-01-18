LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Ltd (SNGPL) has ordered to shutdown compressed natural gas filling stations for an indefinite period in Punjab.

Gas utility had first stopped gas supply to CNG stations on January 11 for three days. Later, closure of pumps extended for another three days. However, now notification has been issued for suspending gas supply for an indefinite period.

The federal government is diverting much of the re-gasified liquefied natural gas to domestic users in order to meet peak demand amid chilly weather.

The bulk of RLNG of various sectors, including power, fertiliser and industrial units are being supplied to homes under a swap arrangement.

Earlier, All Pakistan CNG Association central chairman Ghiyas Paracha has demanded restoration of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG)-run CNG stations of Punjab, including Islamabad, a statement said on Tuesday.

He said the CNG stations in Punjab and Potohar do not consume local gas, but imported LNG only. So there is no reason for closure of RLNG-run CNG stations due to shortage of local gas.

"Neither we are part of the gas supply priority list nor we depend on the locally produced gas. If government needs gas to meet the domestic demand, then it should be taken from all the sectors with equal proportion, but the closure of only CNG sector is unfair.”

0



0







Punjab CNG stations shut down was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 18, 2017 and was last updated on January 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179852-Punjab-CNG-stations-shut-down/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Punjab CNG stations shut down" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179852-Punjab-CNG-stations-shut-down.