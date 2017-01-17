Briefs

Farmer dies of electric shock

KHANEWAL: A farmer died of electric shock while cutting fodder at machine. According to Rescue 1122 , a farmer namely Mustafa, resident of Kachi Pakki village in Khanewal was cutting animals' fodder at an electric machine when he received electric shock and died on the spot.

210 tubewells solarised in Fata

By our correspondent

PESHAWAR: As part of an elaborate solarisation scheme, about 210 tube-wells have been solarised in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) in various sectors to meet the water supply needs at different levels in the area.The Fata Secretariat, according to a document, have so far solarised 55 tube-wells in Irrigation sector, while 153 others have been solarised in Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED), besides two such facilities solarised in Local Government sector.

IS militants kidnap 14 clerics in Afghanistan

KABUL: An Afghan official said Islamic State militants stormed a madrassa in eastern Nangarhar province, kidnapping 14 clerics and two administrators who were teaching there. Muhammad Asif Shinwari, spokesman for the education department, said the attack by three armed men took place over the weekend. No one has claimed responsibility but police and government officials blame the Islamic State militants, who are operating in the area. Meanwhile in Baghlan province, police said gunmen shot and killed a senior government official. Mustafa Safayee was killed Monday.

No clue to those who tried to kidnap agency employee

By Nadeem Shah

MULTAN: Police are yet clueless about the assailants who tried to kidnap two employees of an agency. The kidnappers selected a deserted place where no CCTV camera was installed, it has been learnt. Cantonment ASP Shahnawaz said the incident was actually a quarrel between two groups. He said one group injured two people and fled from the scene. The ASP said the police were investigating the matter and had found some clues and attackers would be traced soon.

Three injured in Swat gas cylinder blast

By our correspondent

MINGORA: Three persons suffered burn injuries in a gas cylinder blast in Khareri area in Matta tehsil in Swat district on Monday. According to the police, the blast took place at the house of one Shamsher Ali in which three people were injured. The injured identified as Shamsher Ali, Niaz and Mohammad Hilal, were rushed to the Saidu Sharif Hospital.

UET stadium named after Junaid Jamshed

By our correspondent

LAHORE: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) has named its stadium as “Junaid Jamshed Stadium”. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid and attended by heads of teaching and non-teaching department. It was unanimously decided in recognition of the services by former student Mechanical Engineering UET Lahore (late) Junaid Jamshed in the field of singing patriotic songs and later as religious scholar and Naat Khawan.

Anti-polio drive launched in 10 UCs of Chitral

By our correspondent

CHITRAL: The anti-polio campaign was launched in 10 union councils in the district on Monday as the drive was postponed in the remaining 14 UCs due to the tough weather conditions.Additional Deputy Commissioner of Chitral Abdul Ghaffar inaugurated the anti-polio drive at the Women and Children Hospital by administering oral polio vaccine to kids. District Health Officer Dr Israrullah was also present on the occasion. Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) District Coordinator Dr Irshad Ahmad said that 39,690 children would be vaccinated in Chitral-I, Chitral-II, Drosh-I, Drosh-II, Ayun, Arandu, Daneen, Ashrait and Koh union councils in the district. He said the anti-polio drive would be launched in the remaining union councils after the weather conditions eased up. Dr Irshad Ahmad said that some 687 personnel were providing security to polio vaccinators in the 10 union councils. The official said that Chitral had never reported a single polio case in the last 20 years as the parents didn't refuse vaccination and cooperated with the Health Department and vaccinators.

UET to have collaboration with varsity in Malaysia

By our correspondent

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar and University of Technology Malaysia (UTM) on Monday signed a Letter of Collaboration (LoC) to harness experts and resources from both institutions to collaborate effectively in the field of engineering. Dr Mohammad Nasir bin Tamim, deputy dean of the UTM, and acting Vice-Chancellor of the UET Peshawar, Dr Iftikhar Hussain, signed the letter.Speaking on the occasion, Dr Iftikhar said collaboration would enable faculty and researchers to synergize with each other in research and development.

LDA disposes 5,000 cases in one month

By our correspondent

LAHORE: One Window Cell of Lahore Development Authority disposed of around five thousand applications during the past one month where a total of 7,487 applications of different kinds had been filed by the citizens. The LDA officials said an average of 250 applications had been submitted daily by the citizens while 166 out of these had been disposed of by LDA staff at a disposal rate of 66.6 applications daily. They said as many as 382 applications for issuance of No Objection Certificate was disposed of out of the 681 applications received.

PU, Chinese varsity sign MoU

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Punjab University Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with Nanjing University, China to promote bilateral relations. The MoU signing ceremony was held at committee room of Vice Chancellor’s office in which PU VC Dr Zafar Mueen, China’s Cultural Consular and Director of China Cultural Center You Yi, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Iqbal Chawla and others were present. The meeting discussed various issues of mutual interest and stressed the need to enhance bilateral relations. Dr Zafar Mueen said: “We must establish CPEC Centre at Punjab University and thanked Chinese government for establishing Confucius Centre at PU.

PTI youth wing activist laid to rest

By our correspondent

MULTAN: An activist of the PTI youth wing Syed Faizan Bokhari, who was found dead in his room the other day, was laid to rest on Monday. Faizan died of gas suffocation in his room. He got married on Saturday. According to his family sources, he died of gas suffocation. A large numbers of people, including PTI workers, attended his funeral prayer.

MANSEHRA: The Haj Operators Welfare Organisation has asked the government to award haj quota in accordance with the apex court verdict.

