Shabbir edges Munir in tense playoff to win Habib Memorial Golf title

KARACHI: They say that you drive for show and putt for dough. On Monday, Shabbir Iqbal did both to win AlHabib’s 6th Rashid D. Habib National Professional Golf Tournament here at the well-manicured course of the Karachi Golf Club.

On a day when his chief rival Muhammad Munir was threatening to take the title away from him by overcoming a four-shot deficit, Shabbir displayed nerves of steel in the playoff to regain the coveted crown.

Shabbir began the final round of the Rs5.1 million tournament with a solid two stroke lead and doubled it to four shots by the end of the sixth hole. But just when it seemed that the Pakistan No. 1 will walk away with the winner’s trophy, Munir made a series of birdies to enforce a playoff by carding a final round score of five-under 67.

With a big gallery watching, both the pros made pars on the 19th hole to stretch the playoff.

Their second attempt was enthralling, to say the least.

A long-hitter, Shabbir drove within striking distance on the long par-4 while Munir landed around 20 yard behind him but on centre of the fairway. Munir’s approach shot landed less than five feet from the hole to the excitement of dozens of spectators. The pressure was on Shabbir but his vast experience paid off when he also hit his approach shot within seven feet from the hole. He putted confidently to make a birdie bringing Munir under pressure. The Pakistan No. 2 failed to read the green well and missed the putt to allow Shabbir to win the trophy and a cheque of Rs433,200. Munir had to contend with the runners-up purse of Rs291,555.

While Shabbir and Munir finished the 54-hole tournament at identical aggregates of 205 (-11), the rest of the pack trailed far behind them. Lahore’s Matloob Ahmed finished third but was six shot off the pace with a grand total of 211. Finishing fourth was Karachi’s defending champion Waheed Baloch (212). He was followed by Afzal Mohsin (213), Jaffal Hussain and Afsar Ali (214) and Ali Sher (215).

Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Farrokh Ahmed was the chief guest at a well-attended prize distribution ceremony of the tournament.

He paid rich tribute to Bank AlHabib’s Manging Director Abbas D. Habib for hosting such a prestigious tournament on an annual basis.

“It is a pleasure for me attend this event and witness the endeavors and persuades for sports and especially Golf in Pakistan by Bank AlHabib’s Mr. Abbas D. Habib,” he said.

Abbas D. Habib said that the next year’s edition of the tournament will be played over 72 holes.

“We are planning to enhance this tournament and next championship will be extended to four days. This will be our part to bring forward the hidden talent in this country,” he said.

A special appearance money of Rs500,000 was equally distributed between country’s five top golfers — Waheed Baloch, Shahid Javed, Matloob Ahmed, M. Munir and Shabbir Iqbal.

