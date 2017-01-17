Three health officials suspended for hiding gang-rape case facts

LAHORE

On the direction of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Punjab Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare Kh Imran Nazir and Secretary Ali Jan Khan visited Gujrat to probe gang rape of two lady health workers by dacoits at a basic health unit.

According to a handout issued on Monday, during the preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the incident took place between December 29 and 30, 2016 midnight, but the officers of Health Department of Gujrat did not inform the authorities. The officers intimated the department about the incident of dacoity only two days back and after two weeks of the incident. The minister took serious notice of hiding of the facts and late intimation to the department about the incident and suspended Gujrat Health Chief Executive Officer Dr Altaf Husain, DHO Dr Muhammad Ali Mufti and Gujrat Health Deputy District Officer (DDO) Dr Yousaf Dar immediately.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan on the direction of the minister issued the suspension orders for the officers with an immediate effect.

LDA: One Window Cell of Lahore Development Authority disposed of around five thousand applications during the past one month where a total of 7,487 applications of different kinds had been filed by the citizens.

The LDA officials said an average of 250 applications had been submitted daily by the citizens while 166 out of these had been disposed of by LDA staff at a disposal rate of 66.6 applications daily. They said as many as 382 applications for issuance of No Objection Certificate was disposed of out of the 681 applications received for this purpose. A total of 484 applications were received for issuance of transfer letters out of which 296 had been disposed of.

Other applications pertaining to the issuance of attested copy of challan, issuance of attested copy, allocation letter, allotment of plot, building period extension challan, issuance of building period extension, balance dues, change of plot, checking of file, construction of duplicate file, correction/amendment, court orders, duplicate papers challan, excess area challan, exemption approval, exemption challan, exemption letter, final demand notice, gift transfer, legal heirs, lien marking, NOC challan, NOC issuance, PTM issuance, PTM Challan, physical possession, placement of documents challan, placement of documents issue, possession order, publication challan, publication issue, release of mortgaged plots, reminder, reply to notice, site plan, stay order, sub division challan, sub division issue, urgent transfer challan, urgent transfer issue and verification of documents.

auction: Lahore Development Authority auctioned a 22-marla commercial plot at Civic Centre, Jubilee Town, against a sum of Rs 35.5 million on Monday. The officials said the bid starting price for the plot had been fixed as Rs 1.6 million per marla.

They said open auction of commercial plots of Johar Town, Sabzazar and Jubilee Town was also held at the auction. Members of LDA’s auction committee including Director Finance Farqaleet Meer, Directors of Estate Management Asim Saleem, Usman Ghani, Muhammad Nauman Khan and Khawaja Touqueer Hassan, Directors Land Development Muhammad Asad Ameer and Muzam Rasheed and other officers supervised the auction.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General (HQ), Lahore Development Authority Samia Saleem transferred and posted four officers. Muhammad Yasir Iqbal, Deputy Director, Land Development-IV has been transferred and posted in Directorate of Land Development-III and Mirza Faiz Ur Rehman, Deputy Director, Directorate of Land Development-III has been transferred and posted in Directorate of Land Development-IV. Waqas Baig, Deputy Director (Law), Directorate of Estate Management-I has been transferred and posted in Directorate of Land Development-III while Muhammad Shoaib, Assistant Director, awaiting posting in Administration, has been posted in Directorate of Estate Management-I.

