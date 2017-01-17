Islamabad: Tomorrow (Wednesday) is the last date to apply for admission to different International Islamic University master’s courses in the Spring semester 2017.

According to a member of the relevant QAU staff, admissions are open until January 18. Admission forms and prospectus can be downloaded from the university’s website. Eligibility and other admission details are given in the prospectus.

Candidates can get further admission details from the Admission Office on the university’s campus before submitting forms there by the due date. The university grants admission to candidates in light of the results of their written test and interview. It offers admissions twice a year, first in July for Fall Semester and second in December for Spring Semester.

The staff member said to avoid any inconvenience, applicants should attach all the required documents (one copy of each document) with the admission form within the stipulated time. He however said the last date to submit left-over documents such as BA/BSc result cards/domicile etc. along with the required fee amounting to Rs1,000 is January 26, while the data of all applicants would be available on the university’s website on January 19 and would be refreshed on January 23. “The admission forms sent by post or courier must reach the university on or before January 18. No Admission Form will be received or entertained after due date in any case,” he said.

