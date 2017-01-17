A mega project

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has successfully acknowledged itself as a promising and viable mega economic trade project among the international community. After Russia’s interest in the project, it is reported that several European Union countries are also looking for their possible attachment with the project. It is important to note that internationally acclaimed economists across the world have testified the positive implications of the CPEC on not only bilateral and regional trade volume but also on the international trade.

This facilitative trade route is a welcome sign for all the emerging economies of the world because their trade exchange with China and Pakistan will now reach their countries at a lesser travelling cost. The CPEC, when completed and fully operational, will hopefully establish Pakistan as a stable economy in the world with equally developed provinces. An active progress towards this vital project is no doubt a commendable step of the government.

Maria Rashid

Lahore

