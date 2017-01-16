LANDIKOTAL: The mountains alongside the Pak-Afghan border in Landikotal received the first snowfall of winter. Tooro Ghar, Lakka, Top Sar, Shamshad Ghar hills in Landikotal received the first snowfall of winter. Officials in Khyber Agency said that many visitors came to Landikotal to enjoy the chilly weather.

The rain and snowfall ended the long dry spell in Landikotal, but the power cuts made life miserable for the people. The prices of daily use commodities also registered sharp increase in Landikotal bazaar.

The cold weather also brought miseries for the people and a large number of people visited the Agency Headquarters Hospital in Landikotal to get their ill children treated.

On Saturday, two children died of severe cold in Landikotal.

Meanwhile, the local elders and members of the civil society told reporters in the Landikotal Press Club that they would stage protest demonstration in Landikotal bazaar if the Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco) didn't restore power supply to Landikotal.

