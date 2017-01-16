KARACHI: The inaugural edition of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President’s Cup Football tournament will begin here at the KPT Sports Complex on Tuesday (tomorrow).

In the event, which will conclude on January 27, 12 departmental teams will be vying for the top honours.

The teams are NBP, Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), K-Electric, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Karachi United, Pakistan Steel, WAPDA, Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), Navy, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), and Police.

The outfits will be divided in four groups.

The leading two sides from each group would qualify for the quarter-finals, the organisers said at a press briefing here at the Karachi Press Club on Sunday.

NBP president Iqbal Ashraf will formally inaugurate the event at 3pm on Tuesday.

The winners will get Rs100,000 and the runners-up Rs50,000.

The three best players will be handed over Rs10,000 each.

Iqbal Junior and Ahmed Ali Wasti will be the match commissioners. Two matches will be played daily. The draws will be held on Monday (today) at the KPT Sports Complex.

