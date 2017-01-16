The Karachi mayor said on Sunday that almost all roads in the city were cleared of rainwater.

“Some areas of the city received 55mm rain because of which rainwater had accumulated in low-lying areas, but the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and the district municipal corporations have drained it using all the resources at their disposal,” Waseem Akhtar told reporters during visit to several areas of the city. He was accompanied by the KMC technical service director general and DMC chairpersons.

He ordered shifting pumps from the main corridors to the city’s remote areas where rainwater was still accumulated. “Besides the municipal staff, wardens are also working on the roads but traffic police are nowhere to be seen.”

Akhtar said citizens were facing trouble on under-construction roads including University Road and Tariq Road following the rain in particular.

“But the citizens will surely benefit after these roads are reconstructed,” he added.

The mayor said the flow in storm-water drains was normal and rainwater had easily been drained out through these channels. He said low-lying water accumulation points had been identified and they would be fixed on a permanent basis to prevent rainwater accumulation.

Technical services director general Shahab Anwer while briefing the mayor pointed out five locations where rainwater accumulated.

He said storm-water drains were blocked and constructions had been built on them causing the accumulation of rainwater.

The mayor ordered the preparation of a comprehensive plan for the removal of encroachments from storm-water drains.

