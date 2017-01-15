Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested six suspects during different raids.

According the Docks police station, Jawed alias Amanullah alias Amanu was arrested in Machar Colony area and weapons were found on him. Police said the accused was a member of the Lyari gang war and involved in a number of killings and kidnappings.

In another raid, an alleged gangster was arrested by the Baghdadi police in Machar Colony. He was identified as Mansoor alias Daal alias Katchi and weapons were found on him. Police said he was involved in heinous crimes.

The Kalri police also claimed to have arrested an alleged criminal, Ghulam Mustafa alias Moota, during a raid in Lyari.

Shahrukh Arif, said to be associated with a gang of robbers, was rounded up by the Nabi Bux police. Police claimed the man had confessed to committing robberies at Jubilee, Gul Plaza, Tariq Road and Bheem Pura market after breaking the locks of multiple shops. The accused is also involved in street crimes, police added.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused disclosed locations of his associates, upon which a raid was conducted and Mohammed Tahir was arrested with a pistol, police said.

The Nabi Bux police acting also claimed to arrest alleged criminal Nazim alias Ajjee with a pistol.

The accused is said to be involved in robberies at Tariq Road, Eidgah and other areas.

Police said the accused was released from jail on bail two months ago, but he once again started criminal activities.

Rangers raid

The Sindh Rangers claimed to have arrested 13 criminals.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said that in raids in North Karachi, Baldia and Liaqatabad, eight alleged criminals were arrested, including four activists of banned outfits and two from the militant wing of a political party. Illegal weapons and ammunition were found on them. He said raids were also conducted in New Karachi, Nishtar Road and other areas. Five criminals were rounded up, including two members of banned outfits and weapons were found on them.

0



0







Police, Rangers round up 19 suspected criminals was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 15, 2017 and was last updated on January 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179208-Police-Rangers-round-up-19-suspected-criminals/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Police, Rangers round up 19 suspected criminals" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179208-Police-Rangers-round-up-19-suspected-criminals.