MULTAN: Unidentified assailants shot at and injured two employees of an intelligence agency after failing to kidnap them from the Cantt area here on Friday, police said.

Technical assistant Muhammad Tahir and Muhammad Afzal were going on a motorcycle when four unidentified assailants on two motorcycles at the UBL Chowk tried to abduct them at gunpoint.

However, the employees resisted them. One of the kidnappers fired at them with a pen pistol-type weapon and escaped while four people sitting in a car parked a few yards away from the crime scene started chasing the kidnappers.

The injured employees were shifted to the CMH, where their condition was stated to be out of danger. It is pertinent to mention that a technical assistant of the same agency was kidnapped a few years ago and is still missing.

