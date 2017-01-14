LAHORE: Pakistan Railways Minster Khawaja Saad Rafiq has directed formation of Project Management Unit (PMU) to connect Gawdar with rail network. During a meeting at at Railway Headquarters here on Friday, the federal minster also directed officers concerned to ensure transparency in buying land in Gwadar for railway stations.

He said that the services of experienced people from private sector and railway would be acquired for the PMU. He said they would be hired on special package and posted in Gwadar. He also directed upgrade of the track of Wazirabad, Sialkot, Norowal section. He said the railway network would play a greater role in prosperity of Balochistan.

