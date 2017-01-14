-
UBL launches Al-Ameen Islamic PlanJanuary 14, 2017Print : Business
KARACHI: UBL Fund Managers Limited (UBL Funds) announced the launch of Al-Ameen Islamic Active Allocation Plan–VII, under the Al-Ameen Islamic Financial Planning Fund-II. This Plan is now open for subscription, a statement said on Friday.
The investment policy of Al-Ameen Islamic Active Allocation Plan-VII (AIActAP-VII) is approved by Shariah Advisers Mufti Muhammad Hassaan Kaleem and Mufti Muhammad Najeeb Khan, it added. The plan actively allocates investments between Islamic equity and Islamic income / money market mutual funds, based on the fund manager’s outlook on these asset classes, with an aim at achieving potentially high returns, the statement said. The plan has a term of two years and is ideal for investors who wish to benefit from the equity market and desire active management of their investment portfolios, it added.