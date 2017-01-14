KARACHI: UBL Fund Managers Limited (UBL Funds) announced the launch of Al-Ameen Islamic Active Allocation Plan–VII, under the Al-Ameen Islamic Financial Planning Fund-II. This Plan is now open for subscription, a statement said on Friday.

The investment policy of Al-Ameen Islamic Active Allocation Plan-VII (AIActAP-VII) is approved by Shariah Advisers Mufti Muhammad Hassaan Kaleem and Mufti Muhammad Najeeb Khan, it added. The plan actively allocates investments between Islamic equity and Islamic income / money market mutual funds, based on the fund manager’s outlook on these asset classes, with an aim at achieving potentially high returns, the statement said. The plan has a term of two years and is ideal for investors who wish to benefit from the equity market and desire active management of their investment portfolios, it added.

0



0







UBL launches Al-Ameen Islamic Plan was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178931-UBL-launches-Al-Ameen-Islamic-Plan/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "UBL launches Al-Ameen Islamic Plan" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178931-UBL-launches-Al-Ameen-Islamic-Plan.