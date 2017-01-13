ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has said that apex court of the country is mandated with responsibility to keep a vigilant eye on the other organs of the state to adhere to the Constitution and the law.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said this during his first address to staff and officers of the Supreme Court on Thursday. He said that importance of staff and officers could not be ruled out for smooth functioning of any organisation. “In our judicial system, staff is backbone of the courts, without them the tedious task of dispensation of justice cannot be fulfilled,” said the CJ.

He further said that each member of the staff was duty bound to contribute to the effort of better performance of the court. Therefore, duties must be discharged with commitment, dedication, devotion and honesty of purpose. Moreover high standard of official conduct and discipline had to be maintained in order to uphold the rule of law.

“Supreme Court of Pakistan is the apex court of the country mandated with responsibility of dispensing justice,” he said. CJP said that people brought their grievances and expected their solution therefore it was incumbent upon the SC judges and staff to deal them in a decent manner so as to facilitate them in accordance with law to provide relief to them.

He further said the credibility and the dignity of the institution demanded efficient performance from the staff. “Therefore I am sanguine that the staff would work in a way that maintains the highest standard of public service delivery,” he said.

The staff members also expressed their gratitude to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and assured that they would go beyond the normal call of duty in order to come up to the expectations of the judges as well the people of the country.

