Provincial minister visits different eateries, food factories

in Faisalabad; orders sealing of factories

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Food Bilal Yasin checked different eateries and food factories during his surprise visit to Faisalabad here on Thursday.

He ordered to seal a candies factory and a chillies factory on taking notice of adulteration, use of substandard food material, forgery and unhygienic environment in the factories.

He also directed for registering cases against the factory owners. He also ordered to impose Rs600,000 fine on two restaurants on the charge of violating the Pure Food Act and other irregularities.

The minister also inspected kitchens of local restaurants at the Akbarabad Chowk near the Allied Hospital and found stale food in freezers. The cooking staff was preparing food with long nails and different injuries on hands, which was spreading diseases.

The minister took a serious notice of the use of substandard food colours, spices and other ingredients and fined the owner Sheharyar Rs500,000 and owners of another restaurant Rs 100,000.

Later, the minister inspected a Ghee mill on the Samundri Road and gave notice to its management for further improvement according to instructions of the Punjab Food Authority.

He also checked some eateries at the D-Ground, People’s Colony, and Kohinoor Centre on Jaranwala Road and expressed satisfaction for following instructions of the Punjab Food Authority.

Later, talking to newsmen, Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin said that the government was very much committed to rooting out the menace of adulteration in food and drastic steps were being taken to bring the adulteration mafia in the clutches of law.

He said that it was a mission of the Punjab government to provide pure food to the people. He said that eateries, restaurants, food factories and food centres had also been given relaxation period to improve the conditions and to refrain from the use of substandard food items, besides giving them advice for improvement.

After the end of grace period, operations were being conducted to check kitchens and quality of food to save the health of the customers. Punjab Food Authority Director Operations Madam Lubna, Deputy Director Shahbaz Sarwar, food safety officers and others were also present on the occasion.

